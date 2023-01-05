Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Russia-Ukraine war: For Russian troops, cellphone use is a persistent, lethal danger

New York Times
By Alan Yuhas, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Yousur Al-Hlou
7 mins to read
Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukrainian artillery targets Russian soldiers by pinpointing their phone signals. Despite the deadly results, Russian troops keep defying a ban on cellphone use near the front.

Early in their invasion of Ukraine, some Russian fighters

