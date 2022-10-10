Bridge connecting the crimean peninsula to Russia is in flames after an explosion shook up the area. Video / Kevin Rothrock

Russia's military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, early Monday, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow's retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea.

The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the centre of the city and left dead and wounded, an Emergency Service spokesperson told the AP.

Blasts were reported in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko said that there are casualties and damage to several objects of critical infrastructure.

The strikes on Kyiv injured several residents who were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands.

A young man wearing a blue jacket was sitting on the ground as a medic wrapped a bandage around his head.

A woman with bandages wrapped around her head had blood all over the front of her blouse. Several cars were also damaged or completely destroyed.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

After the first early morning strikes in Kyiv, more loud explosions were heard later in the morning in an intensification of Russia's attack that could spell a major escalation in the war.

Meanwhile, Associated Press journalists in the centre of Dnipro city saw the bodies of multiple people killed at an industrial site on the city's outskirts. Windows in the area had been blown out and glass littered the street.

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo / AP

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv, which has been a refuge for many people fleeing the fighting in the east, as well as Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

In Lviv, energy infrastructure was hit, Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

BREAKING: Multiple explosions rock central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/FmiEUBfPsR — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

The multiple strikes came a few hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to hold a meeting with his security council, as Moscow's war in Ukraine approaches its eight-month milestone and the Kremlin reels from humiliating battlefield setbacks in areas it is trying to annex amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks.

A day earlier, Putin had called the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Putin said "there's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure."