Multiple explosions have rocked Kyiv following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are killed and wounded people.

Rescuers are now working in different locations, said Svitlana Vodolaga.

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine today. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Photo / AP

The number of casualties is not yet known.

BREAKING: Multiple explosions rock central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/FmiEUBfPsR — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

The last previous attack on Kyiv was in June.

One of the missiles struck an apartment building, killing one and wounding six. But unlike previous attacks that mostly hit Kyiv's outskirts, Monday's strike targeted several locations in the very center of the city.

Associated Press journalists also reported hearing explosions in the center of Dnipro city.

Ukrainian media reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv that has been a refuge for many people fleeing the fighting in the east.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea "a terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.