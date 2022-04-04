The Bucha town centre is in ruins while images of bodies strewn across the roads have emerged. Video / Channel 4 News / AP

There is still a chance the war between Russia and Ukraine could turn Vladimir Putin's way, despite his troops being ordered to retreat from Kyiv.

After failing to capture the capital of Kyiv after more than five weeks of conflict, the Russian President has ordered his forces to pull back to the east and south – where many believe he is gearing up for a fresh onslaught.

Though Moscow has been forced to change its tactics in the conflict, some experts believe Ukraine is still in danger of being overrun.

A recent assessment of the situation from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that, while Ukraine's victory in Kyiv is significant, it doesn't mean the war is over.

"The war is far from over and could still turn Russia's way if the Russian military can launch a successful operation in eastern Ukraine," the assessment stated.

"The current line of Russian occupation in southern and eastern Ukraine is still a significant gain in Russian-controlled territory since the start of the war.

"If a ceasefire or peace agreement freezes a line like the current frontline trace, Russia will be able to exert much greater pressure on Ukraine than it did before the invasion and may over time reassemble a more effective invasion force."

Local residents walks through the destroyed residential area on April 4, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. Photo / Getty

But a disorderly withdrawal from Kyiv, means Russian troops will likely need some time to recover before they can meaningfully contribute to the military operations in the east and south.

The Russian military used designated covering forces, artillery and mines in an attempt to facilitate a swift, orderly retreat from its positions around Kyiv.

However, the retreat hasn't exactly gone to plan, with some Russian troops left stranded, branded "lost orcs" by some Ukrainian officials.

"The disorder of the Russian withdrawal suggests that at least some of the units now reconcentrating in Belarus and western Russia will remain combat ineffective for a protracted period," the ISW said.

"Russian troops attempting to refit after pulling back from around Kyiv will likely have to reconsolidate into their units, identify which soldiers are still present, sort out their equipment and assess its combat readiness, and generally reconstitute before they can even begin to receive replacements and new equipment and prepare for further combat operations."

Now, Ukraine is gearing up for whatever Russia is planning next.

Russia's official explanation for withdrawing from Kyiv was to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations" between the two countries.

This claim has been met with heavy scepticism for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine is "preparing" for what will come next.

Zelenskyy warned Russia was likely planning to increase pressure in the east and south, where Moscow already holds vast swathes of territory.

"We are strengthening our defences in the eastern direction and in Donbas. We are aware that the enemy has reserves to increase pressure in the east," the Ukrainian leader said.

A view of the damaged residential area on April 4, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. Photo / Getty

"What is the goal of Russian troops? They want to capture both Donbas and the south of Ukraine. What is our goal? Protect us, our freedom, our land and our people."

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak backed up this statement, confirming Russia's retreat meant the invaders were now "prioritising a different tactic".

He warned Ukraine still needs more weapons if its forces have a hope of driving Russian troops out.

"[Russia]) will leave all territories except the south & east, will try to dig in there, set air defence, drastically reduce losses & dictate terms," Podolyak wrote on social media.

"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive [Russia] out."

World horrified by scenes in Ukraine

This comes as the world is still reeling from the horrific scenes left behind in the towns abandoned by Russian soldiers.

Hundreds of civilians have been found dead in regions around Kyiv, with the 300 bodies discovered in the city of Bucha alone.

Images emerged showing bodies lining the streets of Bucha, with all the victims appearing to be dressed in civilian clothing,

"All these people were shot, killed, in the back of the head," Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP.

Fedoruk said a further 280 victims had already been buried in mass graves across the town.

Another picture, taken on a road between Myla and Mriia, shows a burned body laying next to a burnt-out car.

Other photos showed men with their hands tied behind their back laying dead in the street.

There were also reports of fleeing soldiers laying booby traps by hiding mines underneath the dead bodies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has branded the Russian soldiers 'butchers'. Photo / Getty

In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelenskyy branded Russian soldiers "butchers" who "tortured and executed" hundreds of people.

"Concentrated evil has come to our land. Murderers, torturers, rapists, looters, who call themselves an army, and who deserve only death after what they did," he said.

"I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpin, in Hostomel."

"What did [the victims] do? Why were they killed? What did the man who was riding his bicycle down the street do? Why were ordinary civilians, in an ordinary, peaceful city tortured to death? Why were women strangled after their earrings were ripped out of their ears? How could women be raped and killed in front of children? How could their corpses be desecrated, even after death? Why did they crush the bodies of people with tanks?

"What did the Ukrainian city of Bucha do to your Russia?"

He asked Russian parents how they had "raised butchers", saying they "couldn't be unaware" of "what's inside your children".

"No soul. No heart. They killed deliberately and with pleasure," he said.

"For these murders, for these tortures, for these arms torn off by explosions that lie on the streets, for shots in the back of the head of tied-up people – this is how the Russian state will now be perceived. This is your image."