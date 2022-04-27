Ukrainian residents in the occupied city of Kherson have been hailed for their bravery and "amazing courage" as Russia reacts with "brutal" force. Photo / AP

Ukrainian residents in the occupied city of Kherson have been hailed for their bravery and "amazing courage" as Russia reacts with "brutal" force.

The city, in southern Ukraine, was the first to be taken during the opening days of the war with many residents fleeing "for their lives" either by foot, bicycle or wheelbarrow.

On Tuesday, Russia's ministry of defence said its military had "liberated" the entire region amid heavy fighting, which Interfax Ukraine News Agency dubbed "the worst situation".

"A tense situation is in the Kherson region. Explosions and shelling took place throughout the region," it said today.

Yesterday the Ukrainian flag was removed from the city council building, with Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev posting a message on Facebook that "armed people entered the building, took the keys and replaced our guards with their own".

"I'm with you," he said.

Those who remain in the region face troubling times ahead, with residents fighting against Russia's newly imposed government along with an upcoming "pseudo referendum" to become independent and subsequently join Russia.

Those in the city of Mykolaiv have been without water for over two weeks now.

Russians have also reportedly been collecting personal data including passport information.

This week Russia appointed a chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Saldo, and a chief of the Kherson City Administration, Oleksandr Kobets.

"Russian troops are trying to present in Kherson and part of Zaporizhia region an allegedly new government," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Wednesday night.

"They are changing flags … And what does this give Russia? Only new losses."

In unverified social media posts Russia can be seen "brutally" dispersing a protest in the city's Freedom Square overnight, allegedly using teargas and light-noise grenades.

What was a peaceful protest, where residents chanted "Kherson is Ukraine", quickly turned to chaos with at least four casualties reported and civilians detained.

Amazing courage: in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukrainians took to the street today in protest against occupation and in support of Ukraine. Russians are planning a bogus referendum to create a proxy 'Kherson republic'. All these people risk persecution, torture for their stance pic.twitter.com/FAYPdAZ9Us — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 27, 2022

Occupiers again brutally dispersed a peaceful rally in #Kherson. pic.twitter.com/ZzjV0GkrXG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 27, 2022

"Despite threats, beatings, arrests, and kidnappings, people of occupied Kherson took to the streets again," Ukrainian journalist Alexander Khrebet wrote.

"Russian troops threw grenades at unarmed people and opened fire. "

According to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, a man suffered an open leg fracture, a woman suffered burns and a ruptured lung, while two more men received eye and nasopharyngeal burns.

Zelenskyy warned Russia will face a "new sanctions package from the European Union, there will be even more restrictions on trade".

"Most countries of the world will inevitably refuse Russian oil and other Russian energy. Not a single adequate country would want to invite Rosatom to co-operation."