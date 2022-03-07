The UN human rights office has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians since Russia invaded, but stresses that the true number is likely much higher. Video / AP / Getty / Twitter

A Russian soldier captured by Ukraine has made a powerful public statement denouncing his own nation's aggression, and pleading with Ukrainians to show his countrymen "mercy".

Last Thursday, local time, Ukraine's Unian news agency hosted a media conference with three Russian prisoners. Footage from the event was shared online widely today.

Viewers were particularly struck by the words of Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich, who said he was a Lieutenant-Colonel in the Russian National Guard's special rapid response unit.

Mikhailovich insisted he was speaking freely. He said his remarks had not been pre-scripted, and were not a result of pressure or intimidation from his Ukrainian captors.

Recounting the first days of the invasion, he said the order to move into Ukraine had come suddenly, taking his unit by surprise. He and his comrades were told Ukraine was "dominated by a fascist regime", that "nationalists and Nazis had seized power", and that the people of Ukraine needed help to get rid of them.

"Obviously, this information was unilateral information," he said.

"Of course, we have internet, sometimes we get something from other sources. We had some doubts. We did not know the situation for sure."

Those doubts solidified, for him, when his favourite boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko – who are Ukrainian – announced they would fight against the invasion.

"I feel shame that we came to this country," Mikhailovich said.

"I feel shame. I don't know why we were doing it. We knew very little. We brought sorrow to this land.

"We will go to jail or whatever we deserve. We're ready for anything."

He said he felt "sorry" for the people back home in Russia, who are "misinformed".

"Some do not even have internet. They have no alternative (to state media). They are constantly brainwashed," he said.

"Maybe I really deserved to learn this lesson, so I could finally see and try to tell it to those who are in Russia. They do not realise what is happening here.

"For those who watch this video: you might think whatever you want about me, that I was forced, intimidated, or the text was prepared in advance. Whatever. I'll give it to you straight.

"If someone came to my territory, I would do the same these people (the Ukrainians) did. And I would be right. And they are right now. While I have to sit here and offer excuses."

On Friday, Vladimir Putin's regime moved to further stifle freedom of speech and the press in Russia by blocking citizens' access to Facebook and major foreign news outlets.

Russia also enacted a law to punish anyone spreading so-called "false information" about the invasion with up to 15 years in prison.

Thousands of Russians have already been arrested for protesting against the war.

Mikhailovich proceeded to directly address other members of the Russian armed forces.

"Guys, be brave. It's easier for me, I'm in this situation already. You are in a tense situation, going against your own commander. But this is genocide," Mikhailovich said.

"Russia cannot win here anyway. Even if we go until the very end. We can invade the territory, but we cannot invade the people. We would not be able to keep this territory, and total emptiness would be around us.

"No one would talk to us, and that would be fair. A Russian would be ashamed to confess that he is Russian.

"I'm begging you, stop before it is too late. Give us a chance to go back home. Make the right choice. Go back home. People have started to rally there, they have begun to realise something. Our task is to avoid the total destruction of these two nations."

Mikhailovich grew emotional as he apologised to Ukraine.

"I cannot find the words to say sorry to the Ukrainian people," he said, adding that he would "understand" if Russia was never forgiven.

Nevertheless, he urged Ukraine to keep surrendering Russian combatants alive, capturing instead of killing them.

"Many of them are just embarrassed. They do not want war. They do not want to kill you Ukrainians. Trust me, it might sound weird, that the people who came to your land with weapons do not mean to kill you. But no one wants to kill," he said.

"If you try to ensure as many of them die as possible, no one will return to Russia, and no one will explain what happened here. Even if a third of those who go back will be able to talk about it correctly, it will have a large benefit.

"Thanks to you, this will happen. And thanks to your country, you will become the winners not only physically, but also spiritually.

"I just sincerely hope for your mercy towards those people who come to you with their hands up, or those who are wounded. We should not sow death. It's better to sow life."