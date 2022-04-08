Benjamin Hall was badly injured, revealing on Twitter that he "lost sight in one eye, half a leg on one side and a foot on the other". Photo / Twitter / Benjamin Hall

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was seriously wounded when he was shot outside Kyiv while reporting on the war in Ukraine, has revealed he lost limbs in the conflict but feels "pretty damn lucky" to be alive.

The British father-of-three - who is married to Australian businesswoman Alicia Meller - was working with cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova when their vehicle was hit by artillery shelling from Russian troops near Kyiv on March 16.

Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova - who had been working as a consultant for the channel - both died in the attack.

In his first post since being injured, Hall described the shocking extent of his injuries.

"To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown ... but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here — and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!" he tweeted along with a photo of himself on Thursday.

Benjamin Hall, 39, had been reporting for Fox News from Ukraine on the Russian invasion. Photo / Fox News

The picture showed Hall wearing a patch over his left eye as he smiled from a hospital bed.

Following the attack, Hall was evacuated out of the country and transported to a hospital in Texas, where he underwent several surgeries. Hall paid his respects to his two colleagues in another tweet on Thursday with a photo of Zakrzewski, who was reportedly a close friend of the journalist.

Hall has three daughters with his wife Alicia Meller, an Australian fashion businesswoman. The couple have three children. Photo / Instagram/Benjamin Hall

"It's been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day," he wrote.

"Pierre and I travelled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP."

Zakrzewski was a veteran conflict photographer, having worked for Fox in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. He helped Afghans who had worked for Fox News during the US military campaign in Afghanistan flee after the Taliban seized control, according to FNC CEO Suzanne Scott.