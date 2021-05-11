Russia school shooting: Students among nine killed in Kazan

Children were seen leaping from a third story window during a deadly school shooting in Kazan, Russia. Video / BNO News

A school shooting on Tuesday (local time) in the Russian city of Kazan left eight students and one teacher dead, Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency has reported, citing local emergency services.

According to the news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them — a 17-year-old — has already been apprehended.

Local officials said some children were evacuated from the school but others still remained in the building.

Video footage shared on social media showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with students jumping from the building to escape.

The shooting took place in Kazan, roughly 700km east of Moscow. Photo / 123RF

Authorities said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, roughly 700km east of Moscow.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.