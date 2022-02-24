Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. Video / CNN / ABC / @SpectatorIndex / ELINTnews

The woman who has come to symbolise the human toll of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine has spoken out, vowing to defend her motherland.

Olena Kurilo was injured when a Russian missile reportedly struck a residential area in the town of Chuhuiv, her bloodied face seen around the world in the hours after the invasion.

Speaking outside the ruins of her home, Kurilo said that she didn't believe this day would come but told reporters she would fight for Ukraine.

"I never thought that such a thing could happen," Kurilo said.

"I never thought this would truly happen in this lifetime."

Kurilo said she was a teacher and had studied the history of Ukraine but still never thought "this would happen on our land".

Olena Kurilo is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in the Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv. Photo / Getty Images

Kurilo said her home had been "completely destroyed" and she must have "a very strong guardian angel" to have survived.

With her wounds freshly bandaged, a resolute Kurilo promised that she would resist Putin's illegal invasion.

"I will stand up and go, I will do everything for Ukraine, as much as I can with as much energy as I have.

"I will always only be on my motherland's side".

Putin 'chose this war'

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen airstrikes on cities and military bases and troops and tanks enter the country from multiple directions.

Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying Putin "chose this war" and that his country would bear the consequences of his action.

He outlined a series of financial sanctions and seizures, citing the plunge in Russia's stockmarket as proof of their immediate effectiveness.

He said the actions of the US and its allies would "strike a blow" at Russia's ability to modernise its military and would be a "major hit" to Putin's long-term strategic ambitions, saying that high-tech industries would be targeted for sanctions.

"Every asset they have in America will be frozen," Biden said.

"America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom. This is who we are."