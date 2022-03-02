Pressure on St John's staff, active Covid cases to reach 100,000 mark, Russian forces attack Ukraine, U.N. representatives walk out on Lavrov and UK government offers scheme to help Ukrainians. Video / NZ Herald

Ukraine has reportedly "neutralised" a Russian plot to assassinate war hero President Volodymyr Zelensky – thanks to leaked intelligence from the Russians themselves.

Intelligence from Russian security forces sympathetic to Ukraine's cause claims that two elite death squads had been sent to take out the leader, but had failed in their mission.

A report in The New Voice of Ukraine quoted Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov as saying that Russian sources passed information to Kyiv to assist authorities in finding the would-be assassins.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

"They were divided in two groups, we were tracking them," Danilov said.

"One group was handled near Hostomel [northwest of Kyiv], the other one is in our sights.

"We won't give up our president, our country. This is our land, be gone."

Russian media's humiliating 'victory' claim

Meanwhile, a Russian news outlet falsely claimed "victory" over Ukraine in an embarrassing hastily-deleted article.

Over the weekend, the Russian state-owned RIA news agency published an article heaping praise on Prresident Vladimir Putin for his "victory" over Ukraine, which is claims was "restoring" Russian unity.

But Ukraine has not fallen to Russian forces as claimed in the since-deleted article, with Russia in fact facing a number of setbacks showing the invasion was not going to plan.

"Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together – in its entirety of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians," the article said, according to a translation.

The Russian state-owned RIA news agency published an article heaping praise on Prresident Vladimir Putin for his 'victory' over Ukraine. Photo / AP

"If we had abandoned this … then we would not only betray the memory of our ancestors, but would also be cursed by our descendants for allowing the disintegration of the Russian land."

"Now this problem is gone – Ukraine has returned to Russia.

"This does not mean that its statehood will be liquidated, but it will be reorganised, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world."