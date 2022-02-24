Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. Video / CNN / ABC / @SpectatorIndex / ELINTnews

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE LATEST

* Russian attack described as "full-scale war" - unconfirmed reports of hundreds of Ukranian soldiers killed

* Ukraine claims to have shot down at least seven Russian aircraft and killed 50 soldiers

* Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after "fierce battle"

* International condemnation of Russian military strike, with European Union Security Chief Josep Borrell Fontelles describing the attack as Europe's "darkest hour" since World War II

* Militarily enforceable UN resolution demanding Russia's withdrawal expected to be voted on today

* Germany's leader warned Putin 'will not win' and 'should not underestimate NATO's determination to defend all its members; UK introduces sanctions

* NZ PM Jacinda Ardern condemns attack and says Government will introduce a range of measures in response

Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine has hit cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling, forcing civilians to pile into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

In unleashing Moscow's most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal.

He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

WATCH LIVE: US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN RESPONDS:

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were battling troops just miles from Kyiv for control of a strategic airport.

A presidential adviser later said Ukraine had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle. The plant lies 130km north of the capital of Kyiv.

Adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press Ukrainian authorities did not know the condition of the facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe," he said.

He charged that Russia may mount provocations there and described the situation as "one of the most serious threats to Europe today".

Podolyak had earlier said "a full-scale war in Europe has begun ... Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but the rules of normal life in the modern world."

Video shared online claims to show Russian tanks outside the destroyed Chernobyl reactor and that it is now in Russia's control.

VIDEO: RUSSIAN TANKS, TROOPS AT THE CHERNOBYL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, NOW UNDER RUSSIAN CONTROL





Shocking video also appears to show the moment Russian helicopter gunships swept over Ukraine to attack an airport just a few kilometres from Kyiv.

Russian choppers can be seen hurtling over the landscape as they attacked the military base at Gostomel Airport — in the footage which has been verified by the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian officials said they managed to down at least three of the aircraft – but the Russians had managed to seize control of the area.

Kyiv's presidential office said there was "fierce fighting" at the airport.

In some of most dramatic footage of the invasion so far, the helicopters are seen flying low and appearing to be firing flares as they moved in.

Smoke is seen rising in the background from the devastated landscape amid the bloodshed which has plunged Europe into a new crisis.

The craft are believed to be a mix of Ka-52 Alligators, Mi-8s and Mi-24 military attack helicopters.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it's just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road.

In remarks from the White House, US President Biden said: "Putin is the aggressor, Putin chose this war. He and his country will bear the consequences".

Biden restated his commitment not to send troops but said the US will defend "every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power".

"An attack on one is an attack on all," he said.

He outlined a series of financial sanctions and seizures, citing the plunge in Russia's stockmarket as proof of their immediate effectiveness.

He said the actions of the US and its allies would "strike a blow" at Russia's ability to modernise its military and would be a "major hit" to Putin's long-term strategic ambitions, saying that high-tech industries would be targeted for sanctions.

"Every asset they have in America will be frozen," Biden said.

"America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom. This is who we are."

Biden promised to respond if Russia targeted the US with cyber attacks. He said Russian propaganda outlets would continue to hide the truth about the invasion.

Earlier, a senior US official said the UN Security Council is expected to vote today on a resolution condemning Russia in the strongest terms possible for attacking Ukraine and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces, knowing that the legally binding measure will be vetoed by Russia.

The United States believes it is important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia's international isolation and emphasises that the expected veto will be followed quickly by a resolution in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes, the official said.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the action is part of a broader, coordinated response that includes steps the Biden administration and its allies are taking.

The resolution is drafted under Article 7 of the UN Charter, which can be enforced militarily, and "condemns in the strongest terms possible Russia's aggression" and violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and "requires the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its forces" from Ukraine, according to the official.

In the Ukraine, large explosions were heard in the capital and in other cities, and people massed in train stations and took to roads as the government said the former Soviet republic was seeing a long-anticipated invasion from the east, north and south.

The chief of the NATO alliance said the "brutal act of war" shattered peace in Europe, joining a chorus of world leaders who decried the attack, which could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine's democratically elected government and upend the post-Cold War security order.

People try to get on a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Condemnation rained down not only from the US and Europe, but from New Zealand, Australia and beyond — and many governments readied new sanctions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a televised address to the nation condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine sharply and vowed Putin "will not win".

Scholz said "we will not accept this violation of Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia" and vowed to imply severe sanctions together with Germany's allies.

Regarding the military attack on Ukraine, Scholz stressed Putin "is on his own. It was not the Russian people who decided to go to war. He alone bears full responsibility for it. This war is Putin's war."

The chancellor said "Putin should not underestimate NATO's determination to defend all its members. That applies explicitly to our NATO partners in the Baltic States, in Poland and in Romania, in Bulgaria and in Slovakia. Without ifs and buts. Germany and its allies know how to protect themselves."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the UK's financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation's second-biggest bank, Johnson said Thursday. Britain also plans to bar Russian companies and the Russian government from raising money on UK markets.

Britain will also ban the export of a wide range of high-tech products, including semiconductors, to Russia and bar the nation's flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at UK airports.

Even friendly leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban sought to distance themselves from Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law.

"As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history," Zelenskyy tweeted.

"Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won't give up its freedom."

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, earlier called on world leaders to ban trade in Russian oil and gas and block foreign investment in the country.

John Hopkins University Distinguished Professor Sergey Radchenko says Russia will face "massive" sanctions from the west, with the Russian economy already tanking.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Radchenko said there are questions around whether the west will accept this - but he feels the international community will simply not recognise this Russian action against Ukraine.

Asked where China fits into this situation, he said it was taking a careful stance at the moment.

"The Chinese are sitting on a fence," he said, saying they had made very careful statements up to this point.

Radchenko said China and Russia had a close relationship, but acknowledged the Chinese was not necessarily up for the risk that Putin was up for - particularly in regards to China's economic interests.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark this morning had a simple message to Putin.

"My message is pretty much like that to the protesters in front of Parliament - go home," she told Three's AM Show.

She said while New Zealand's position had traditionally followed the United Nations when it came to broader sanctions, we should also make up our own mind on how to deal with the unfolding crisis.

"No-one is under any illusion about what New Zealand thinks about this," said Clark.

"New Zealand is appalled by it because in a democracy we respect people's right to choose their sovereignty.

"This is just an appalling, shocking step backwards we're seeing play out in Eastern Europe.

"We've seen him dig in over the years of his view that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the demise of the Soviet Union and in a sense he's tried to recreate that in the Ukraine.

"There's a game plan here and this is without doubt the boldest and most ruthless of these moves to recreate the old order."

Clark said anything could happen in coming days, including wholesale destruction of Ukraine's military hardware by Russian forces, sea routes blocked and even neighbouring territories come under attack.

The US and its NATO partners mobilised troops and equipment around Ukraine's western flank — as Ukraine pleaded for defence assistance and help protecting its airspace.

In Washington, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss Ukraine as the US prepares new sanctions.

Biden administration officials signalled two of the measures they were considering most strongly include hitting Russia's biggest banks and slapping on new export controls meant to starve Russia's industries and military of US semiconductors and other high-tech components.

The attacks came first from the air.

Later Ukrainian authorities described ground invasions in multiple regions, and border guards released footage showing a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine's government-held territory.

Russia later gave its first formal confirmation that its ground forces had moved in, saying troops entered from Crimea.

The ministry said it had destroyed a total of 83 Ukrainian military facilities. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed Russian ground troops advanced toward the city of Kherson northwest of the Crimea peninsula.

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

Kherson sits on a water reservoir used in the past to provide the bulk of fresh water for Crimea until Ukraine cut it with a dam in 2017 in response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Konashenkov said Thursday's move allows the resumption of the water supply to Crimea.

European authorities declared the country's airspace an active conflict zone.

Ugh. Awful development. "After a fierce battle, Ukrainian control over the Chernobyl site was lost. The condition of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement, and nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown," said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to head of Chernobyl plant

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin launched the operation on a country that has increasingly tilted toward the democratic West and away from Moscow's sway.

The autocratic leader made clear earlier this week that he sees no reason for Ukraine to exist, raising fears of possible broader conflict in the vast space that the Soviet Union once ruled.

Putin denied plans to occupy Ukraine, but his ultimate goals remain hazy.

Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault were urged to shelter in place and not to panic despite the dire warnings.

"We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" 64-year-old Liudmila Gireyeva said in Kyiv.

She planned to flee the city and try to eventually get to Poland to join her daughter.

Putin "will be damned by history, and Ukrainians are damning him."

With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, it was difficult to determine exactly what was happening on the ground.

Ukraine's military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said his troops were fighting Russian forces just 7km from the capital — in Hostomel, which is home to the Antonov aircraft maker and has a runway that is long enough to handle even the biggest cargo planes.

Russian officials said separatist forces backed by Russia in the east have taken a new strip of territory from Ukrainian forces, but have not acknowledged ground troops elsewhere in the country.

Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine. Photo / AP

Associated Press reporters saw or confirmed explosions in the capital, in Mariupol on the Azov Sea, Kharkiv in the east and beyond.

AP confirmed video showing Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukrainian-held territory in the north from Belarus and from Russian-annexed Crimea in the south.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities made competing claims about damage they had inflicted.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed scores of Ukrainian air bases, military facilities and drones, and confirmed the loss of a Su-25 attack jet, blaming it on "pilot error".

It said it was not targeting cities, but using precision weapons and claimed that "there is no threat to civilian population".

Ukraine's armed forces reported at least 40 soldiers dead, and said a military plane carrying 14 people crashed south of Kyiv.

Poland's military increased its readiness level, and Lithuania and Moldova moved toward doing the same. Border crossings increased from Ukraine to Poland, which has prepared centres for refugees.

Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the US had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion.

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions on Russia reverberated throughout the world.

World stock markets plunged and oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic surged toward or above $100 per barrel, on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The ruble sank.

LOT of national guard moving in downtown Moscow. 1st few protesters already arrested

Anticipating international condemnation and countermeasures, Putin issued a stark warning to other countries not to meddle.

In a reminder of Russia's nuclear power, he warned that "no one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor".

Among Putin's pledges was to "denazify" Ukraine. World War II looms large in Russia, after the Soviet Union suffered more deaths than any country while fighting Adolf Hitler's forces.

Kremlin propaganda paints members of Ukrainian right-wing groups as neo-Nazis, exploiting their admiration for WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist leaders who sided with the Nazis.

Ukraine is now led by a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and angrily dismissed the Russian claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo / AP

Putin's announcement came just hours after the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims his country poses a threat to Russia and made a passionate, last-minute plea for peace.

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

The attack began even as the UN Security Council was meeting to hold off an invasion.

Members still unaware of Putin's announcement of the operation appealed to him to stand down.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the emergency meeting, telling Putin: "Give peace a chance."

But hours later, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg indicated it was too late: "Peace on our continent has been shattered."