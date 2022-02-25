World Governments responded on Friday as the Russian military continued its invasion of Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Zmiinyi Island – also known as Snake Island – has fallen to Russian forces, with all defenders killed in the desperate battle.

The tiny island, located in the Odessa region on the Black Sea, plays an important role in delimiting Ukrainian territorial waters.

Zelensky paid tribute to those killed in the invasion.

"All the defenders of the island of Zmiinyi died, but did not surrender," Zelensky said.

"All of them will be named Heroes of Ukraine."

According to Olexander Scherba, who served as Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria from 2014-2021, there are reports that around 11 female soldiers died on the island after Vladimir Putin's missile hit their barracks.

Audio reportedly captured shortly before the bloody attack shows Ukrainian soldiers remained defiant despite the overwhelming odds against them.

Zelensky: today we lost 137 military and civilians, including 10 officers. All defenders of the Snake island are dead.

According to a translation shared by BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller, who spent 11 years based in Ukraine and eastern Europe, Russian forces ordered the defenders to surrender.

"This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you'll be bombed," the Russians said.

The Ukrainian response was simple, and powerful: "Russian warship, go f**k yourself".

Communications with the border guards and armed forces on the island were severed after an aerial attack and artillery shelling.

In a statement the Ukraine border guard service said the island had been "captured by the enemy".

"It should be noted that the SBGSU, together with the Ukrainian armed forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, continues to fight actively against the enemy," the statement continued.

Snake Island is one of the country's southernmost settlements.