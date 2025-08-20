Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Russia insists on role in Ukraine security talks, downplays Zelenskyy summit

AFP
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Russia has said it has to be part of any discussion on security guarantees for Ukraine and downplayed the likelihood of an imminent summit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tempering hopes for a quick peace deal.

Nato military chiefs meanwhile held a virtual summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, the latest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save