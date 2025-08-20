US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / Getty Images
Russia has said it has to be part of any discussion on security guarantees for Ukraine and downplayed the likelihood of an imminent summit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tempering hopes for a quick peace deal.
Nato military chiefs meanwhile held a virtual summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, the latestin a flurry of global diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the nearly three-and-a-half-year conflict.
“On Ukraine, we confirmed our support. Priority continues to be a just, credible and durable peace,” the chairman of the alliance’s military committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, wrote on X after the meeting.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier warned that “seriously discussing security guarantees without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a road to nowhere”.
Moscow signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, which was aimed at ensuring security for Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan in exchange for them giving up numerous nuclear weapons left from the Soviet era.
Russia has long said it will never tolerate the presence of any Western troops in Ukraine.
While Trump said Putin had agreed to meet Zelenskyy and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, Russia has not confirmed this.
Lavrov also cast doubt on an imminent meeting between the sworn enemies, saying that any summit between Putin and Zelenskyy “must be prepared in the most meticulous way” so it does not lead to a “deterioration” of the situation surrounding the conflict.
Fresh Russian strikes
Russia’s defence ministry said on social media this week that its troops had captured the villages of Sukhetske and Pankivka in the embattled Donetsk region.
They are near a section of the front where the Russian army broke through Ukrainian defences last week, between the logistics hub of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.
“Our units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces,” said Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky.