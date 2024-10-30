Google is being sued by Russia for US$20 decillion. Photo / Getty Images

Russia has demanded Google pay a fine worth more than the world’s GDP for blocking pro-Kremlin media outlets.

Judges in Moscow are seeking around US$20 decillion from the technology giant, many times the estimated US$100 trillion size of the global economy. Written out in full, the fine would be 20 followed by 33 zeros.

The penalty, which far eclipses Google’s own US$2 trillion market value, comes after the US technology business barred pro-Moscow propaganda channel Tsargrad TV, owned by oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, from YouTube four years ago.

Google was fined a daily penalty of 100,000 roubles (₽) and warned that amount would double every 24 hours if it went unpaid. The technology giant now owes more than ₽2 undecillion, a 36-digit figure, lawyer Ivan Morozov told the state-owned TASS news agency.

The original fine has been compounded by further penalties after Google blocked a total of 17 Russian TV channels as a result of international sanctions. According to local news outlet RBC, the judge described the legal battle as “a case in which there are many, many zeros”.