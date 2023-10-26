Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis is a contender to be the Republicans' presidential candidate next year. Photo / AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he has arranged to send drones, weapons and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion into Gaza in response to Hamas’ attack. It’s the latest official response from DeSantis to back Israel as he competes in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Florida had sent cargo planes with healthcare supplies, drones, body armour and helmets, said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for the governor’s office. The state also worked with groups to supply unspecified amounts of privately funded weapons and ammunition.

The governor’s office said it acted at the request of Israel’s consul-general in Miami, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, who said earlier that he had not requested drones, body armour or helmets, nor had he talked to the governor about securing weapons or ammunition through private parties.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border. Photo / AP

Elbaz-Starinsky said others in the Israeli government had communicated with DeSantis’ office to determine what would be sent.

DeSantis has often applied his official powers to take actions that coincide with his larger political goals. Florida used state funds to fly migrants from Texas to Democratic-led areas such as Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, his administration ordered state universities to disband chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group. Since Hamas’ October 7 attack, Florida has also run flights for about 700 Americans evacuated from Israel.

The confirmation of the military aid comes as DeSantis and other presidential contenders are expected to attend the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering of donors, which kicks off today in Las Vegas. DeSantis is scheduled to speak tomorrow to a Nevada Republican group at a casino resort.

Wounded Palestinians arrive at the al-Shifa hospital on a truck after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. Photo / AP

DeSantis and the other candidates have largely lined up behind Israel and accused United States President Joe Biden of not doing enough to support Israel. DeSantis has swiped at former president Donald Trump, the heavy frontrunner in the 2024 primary, and former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley over Israel as well.

It’s unclear whether DeSantis co-ordinated weapons shipments with the Biden administration. The Commerce Department regulates the shipment abroad of many types of US weapons and technology.

“It is not illegal for the governor of a state to offer a measure of foreign assistance to another country,” said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council. “There are laws and regulations which govern how the export process is handled and that’s all done through Commerce. I couldn’t speak with authority today about whether the governor has checked all those boxes or not.”

The export of military equipment would typically require a licence or some other authorisation from either the Commerce or State departments, depending on the precise item, said Thomas Krueger, a foreign policy adviser at the Akin Gump law firm who specialises in international trade and previously served as the director of strategic trade and non-proliferation at the National Security Council.

“It really all depends on the specifications of the items themselves, to determine what kind of export authorisation would be required,” he said.

A Commerce Department spokesman said it was working to “appropriately expedite applications for assistance to Israel” and was in close contact with the Israeli government, but said he could not provide details on particular transactions.