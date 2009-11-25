Rio coconuts off menu

One of the enduring images of Rio's beaches - coconuts opened to yield their sweet milk - is about to be a thing of the past under a new clean-up campaign.



The environment secretariat of the host city of the 2014 football World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games has decreed that the fruit is an unhygienic eyesore and its sale will be banned from December 1.



Up to 30 tonnes of empty coconuts are recovered every day.