Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

RFK jnr ousts all members of CDC vaccine advisory panel

Washington Post
3 mins to read

Robert F Kennedy jnr. Photo / file

Robert F Kennedy jnr. Photo / file

United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr said today that he was removing the entire membership of the influential vaccine advisory panel.

It makes immunisation recommendations to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Kennedy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World