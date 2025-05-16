“This bill falls profoundly short. It does not do what we say it does with respect to the deficit. We are writing checks we cannot cash and our children are going to pay the price,” said Texas conservative Chip Roy.

The panel was tasked with bundling together the 11 different Bills Republicans have approved over recent weeks through their policy committees — typically a perfunctory, if necessary, step on the way to the House floor.

The budget committee’s no vote is not the final word on the package, which will be reworked and sent back to the panel for more debate starting 10pm on Sunday, and a fresh vote.

But it laid bare disagreements that have so far proved intractable between the party’s coastal moderates and its right flank that could still spin the president’s agenda off the rails.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has passed cuts totalling more than US$880 billion ($1.4 trillion) over a decade from health care, mostly from the Medicaid insurance programme that covers 70 million low-income Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office found that the panel’s work would mean 8.6 million additional people losing health insurance — stoking concerns among Republican moderates.

But conservatives are furious that the package does not go further in cutting spending — pointing specifically to work requirements for Medicaid entitlement that do not kick in until the end of Trump’s term.

The so-called SALT Republicans — a faction demanding bigger deductions in state and local taxes — are also at loggerheads with the leadership.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to spend the weekend seeking compromise with his party’s rebels.

But it will be a fraught balancing act, as any concession he makes to the debt hawks could cause a chain reaction of defections from the moderates.

Republican senators meanwhile have made no secret of their intention to make major changes when the package reaches the upper chamber.

“We’ve been talking with the House and there’s a lot of things we agree on... But there’ll be changes in a number of areas,” John Hoeven of North Dakota told NBC.

-Agence France-Presse