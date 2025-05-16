- Republican fiscal hawks blocked a key vote on Donald Trump’s domestic agenda mega-bill.
- The bill pairs tax cut extensions with savings that could cut health care for millions.
- Disagreements among Republicans raise doubts about the bill’s passage in the House next week.
Republican fiscal hawks have sunk a key vote on advancing the mega-bill that is the centrepiece of Donald Trump’s domestic agenda, in a significant setback for the US President’s tax and spending policies.
Trump is pushing to usher into law his so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill” pairing an extension of his first-term tax cuts with savings that will see millions of the poorest Americans lose their health care coverage.
But a congressional Republican Party riven with divisions and competing in its rank-and-file has complicated the process, raising serious doubts that the sprawling package can pass a vote of the full House of Representatives next week.
Despite a social media post by Trump calling holdouts in his party “grandstanders”, five conservatives in the Republican-led House Budget Committee joined Democrats on Friday (local time) to reject the legislation.