Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Reporter who covered 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli arrest reveals relationship with him

7 minutes to read

Martin Shkreli was convicted for fraud in 2018. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Katie Robertson

"Your honour, finding love with Martin was a great joy for me."

In April, journalist Christie Smythe wrote those words to a federal judge about Martin Shkreli, the widely vilified former pharmaceutical executive who is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.