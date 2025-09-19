Authorities in the US have found human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker, who was accused of murdering his three daughters. Photo / Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Remains believed to be Travis Decker found in Washington search

Authorities in the United States say they have found human remains believed to be those of Travis Decker, a 32-year-old father accused of murdering his three daughters near a campground in Washington state.

The discovery was made in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth, central Washington, during an active search, the sheriff’s office announced today (NZ time).

“While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it had notified Decker’s family and was “providing them with support and updates as the investigation proceeds”.

Arianna Cozart, lawyer for Decker’s ex-wife, Whitney, issued a statement on behalf of the family, saying: “We are praying that the remains found are confirmed to be Travis’s.