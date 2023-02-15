Rare video of 1986 dive on Titanic wreckage released

The deck of Titanic being revealed for the first time in 1986 after its sinking in April 1912. Photo / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP

Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The more than 80 minutes of footage on the WHOI’s YouTube channel chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard that marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in April 1912. About 1500 people died during the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 3.8km below the surface of the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in 1986. Photo / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP

A team from Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, in partnership with the French oceanographic exploration organisation Institut français de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer, discovered the final resting place of the ship in 3780m of water on September 1, 1985 using a towed underwater camera.

Nine months later, a WHOI team returned to the site in the famous three-person research submersible Alvin and the remotely-operated underwater exploration vehicle Jason Jr., which took iconic images of the ship’s interior.

The bow of the Titanic 640km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, as seen in 1986. Photo / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via AP

The release of the footage is in conjunction with the 25th anniversary release on February 10 of the remastered version of the Academy Award-winning movie, Titanic.

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron said in a statement.

Movie director James Cameron says he was 'transfixed' by the images of the sunken luxury liner. Photo / Getty Images, File

“Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

The video will be released at about 1pm, New Zealand time on YouTube.