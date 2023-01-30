MetService National weather: January 30th - 2nd February.

Forecasters are warning of a “big storm and rain event” approaching that could stretch almost the length of the east coast of Australia.

Potentially arriving next week, the deteriorating weather could result in an east coast low, one of the most powerful and dangerous subtropical storm systems.

“There are early signs of a big rain and storm event with some forecast models indicating a deepening low-pressure system for somewhere in southern Queensland or Northern or eastern New South Wales,” said Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

A rain event is forecast to hit the east coast of Australia. Photo / Sky News Weather Australia

It’s still a few days out, however, so the weather models could change.

But before that happens, this week’s storms in the east will continue as will the uncomfortable humidity.

Perth is in the grips of a series of scorching days dipping into a heatwave, but for the southeast, the temperatures are set to tumble – summer snow is even possible.

The unsettled conditions that have hit Sydney will move northwards on Tuesday. The city could still see showers and indeed a storm but there won’t be much rain in the gauge and there will be barely any for the rest of the week.

Maximums will generally be in the high twenties for the next seven days with lows of 20C. Humidity will still likely be a feature of this week in Sydney.

The storms will head north with Port Macquarie in for a wet Tuesday with up to 20mm of rain and a possible thunderstorm. But that should pass by Wednesday. Byron Bay could see 15mm of rain on Tuesday with some of those showers lingering into midweek.

Brisbane could also see a storm on Tuesday with up to 6mm of rain, with a possibility of the same remaining for Wednesday and Thursday before it becomes more settled toward the end of the week.

A warm week is in store for Queensland’s capital with a high of 32C on Tuesday, reaching 35C by Friday. Dawn minimums will be around 22-24C.

More inclement conditions are due north of Brisbane, with heavier rain north of the Sunshine Coast midweek.

Up to 20mm could fall on Bundaberg on Wednesday with around 25mm on Rockhampton. A stormy week in Townsville could see 10mm of rain on Tuesday, 10-25mm on Wednesday and more showers on Thursday and Friday.

Scorching temperatures for Darwin, Perth

Darwin will be hot and sticky this week with rain, some heavy, accompanied by storms. Highs of 32C all week are expected, heading down to 25C overnight.

There’s no doubting the heat in Perth. The mercury is stubbornly stuck around the 35C mark for much of this week with 18C lows. And then it gets worse.

A low-intensity heatwave is forecast for Thursday and then into the weekend with a high of 37C on Saturday and mid-twenties overnight lows which will lead to a string of uncomfortable nights.

Temperatures fall in south, snow due

Across The Bight and the temperatures are headed in the opposite direction, said Sky’s Sharpe.

“Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week for southeastern regions and there will even be some Alpine snow with this event.”

Adelaide will peak at 26C on Tuesday and it gradually heads down as the week progress with 22C on Wednesday and a high of just 19C on a cloudy Friday. Lows will be around 14C. There could be light rain on Thursday.

It will be cooler still in Melbourne after a hot weekend. A high of 23C on Tuesday will become just 17C on Friday with mid-teen lows. Like Adelaide, Thursday could see some showers.

That snow could fall on the resorts, like Mt Hotham and Falls Creek, on Friday as temperatures sink to below freezing in high summer.

On Tuesday, Hobart is forecast to get to 25C and then there will maximums of around 20C for the remainder of the week. A minimum of 15C early on Tuesday and just 9C early on Friday.

Canberra will have mid-twenties maximums until Thursday – up to 28C on Wednesday – before a drop to 17C on a grey Friday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens at dawn.