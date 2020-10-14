Race for the White House: Ohio voter registration hits near record, led by Democratic surge

US President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice-President Joe Biden. Photo / AP file

Nearly 8.1 million Ohioans are signed up to vote in the November election, a near record, the latest figures from the state elections chief show.

The presidential battleground state has never seen more registered voters, other than in 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama faced Republican John McCain.

Figures released by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose showed 8,080,050 Ohioans were registered as of yesterday.

Democratic registrations have risen by over a quarter of a million since 2016, to nearly 1.6 million.

The number of registered Republicans fell by 120,000 over the same period, with GOP President Donald Trump in the White House — but the party remains the larger of the two, at 1.9 million people.

Most voters in the state, more than 4.5 million people, remain unaffiliated.

Vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will visit Ohio on Saturday, as she and former Vice-President Joe Biden continue their push into a state rich with electoral votes that Democrats once viewed as a long shot.

The California senator will make her stop in Cleveland, the Biden campaign planned to announce.

Her visit follows a campaign swing by Biden through the state on Tuesday and an advertising push into some of Ohio's traditionally Republican counties. Ohio has 18 electoral votes.

Aside from visiting for the presidential debate in Cleveland last month, Trump's last appearances in Ohio were on September 21, when he campaigned in Toledo and Dayton. Vice-President Mike Pence stumped in Columbus on Tuesday.

- AP