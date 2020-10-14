Race for the White House: After independent coronavirus test, NBC sets Trump town hall

NBC News agreed to put United States President Donald Trump before voters in a town hall event tomorrow after the President submitted to an independent coronavirus test with the results reviewed by Dr Anthony Fauci.

The announcement today sets up duelling town halls with Democratic opponent Joe Biden on a night the two candidates were supposed to meet for their second debate. Biden is appearing on a similar town hall event in Philadelphia, televised by ABC.

It also subjected NBC News to a sharp backlash on social media, where a call to boycott the network was a trending topic on Twitter.

Trump ad running in swing states uses footage from Russia for the fourth time in three months https://t.co/TgTCoVnQa4 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 14, 2020

NBC said Trump would be at least 3.66m from moderator Savannah Guthrie and the audience.

Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test yesterday administered by the National Institutes of Health, NBC said.

Both NIH clinical director Dr Clifford Lane and Fauci reviewed Trump's medical records and said they had a high degree of confidence that the President is "not shedding infectious virus."

More than 20 people in and around the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks — including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump. https://t.co/BQOVb8mpQu pic.twitter.com/tca2PoBS2T — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 14, 2020

Trump's ability to reach a national television audience tomorrow was in part dependent on Fauci, who had expressed anger at the Trump campaign in recent days for using one of his statements in a campaign ad.

The coronavirus task force member said a quote used in the campaign ad was taken out of context.

A formal match-up between the Republican president and Biden that was scheduled for tomorrow in Miami by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debate was cancelled.

In light of the President's infection, the commission shifted the format to a virtual meeting, and Trump declined to participate.

As a Biden victory becomes more likely, Putin is hedging his bets. https://t.co/rttx1B7L4L — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) October 14, 2020

Both town halls will begin at 1pm NZT, but Biden will have the last word. The ABC event, moderated by George Stephanopoulos, will last 90 minutes with an additional half hour of analysis. Trump's town hall on NBC is scheduled for an hour.

Critics of NBC questioned why the network scheduled Trump for the same time, making viewers have to choose if they were interested in seeing both candidates react live in a similar format.

Veteran journalist Jeff Greenfield called it "indefensible" in a Twitter post.

"They rewarded Trump by giving him this time," Greenfield said in an interview.

NEW: Can #Biden flip #Texas?



• 16.9 Million voters registered

• Record turnout in Early Voting: double 2016 in Harris county

• 97% registration in Austin area

• Trump has a suburbs & white college-educated problem

• Expect a close race #Election2020 https://t.co/648nwsX7Wa — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 14, 2020

He questioned whether NBC acceded to a demand by the President, but the network said in a statement that "the Trump campaign did not dictate or request the time slot nor express any preference."

NBC considered it important that Trump be given the same format, day of the week and length of time that Biden had last week — although he will have a different moderator. Lester Holt hosted the Biden event.

In addition to preventing viewers from getting a side-by-side comparison of the two men, the events will likely be seen by far fewer people.

Beyond just the topline, @QuinnipiacPoll's Georgia numbers by voting method are pretty vertigo-inducing:



Early in-person (39%): Biden 57%, Trump 39%

Mail ballot (30%): Biden 71%, Trump 22%

Election Day (31%): Trump 71%, Biden 26% — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 14, 2020

The first debate between the two men last month was watched by an estimated 73.1 million people, the Nielsen company said.

An estimated 6.7 million people saw Biden at an NBC News-sponsored town hall last week. Like the Trump event tomorrow will be, it was simulcast on MSNBC, CNBC and streamed online.

Trump's town hall with Stephanopoulos on September 15 was seen by 3.8 million people, Nielsen said.

Tomorrow's Trump town hall on NBC will be held outdoors at the Perez Art Museum in Miami. Audience members will be socially distanced, required to wear a mask and submit to a temperature check before entering the venue, NBC said.

- AP