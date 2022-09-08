Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving new PM Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland. Photo / AP

* Her Majesty evaluated by doctors as health concerns grow, following meeting with new British PM

* She earlier cancelled a Privy Council meeting after medical advice to rest

* Prince Charles and Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland, while Prince William, and the Sussexes Harry and Meghan are en route

* Messages of support stream in from world leaders

* British PM Liz Truss says "whole country concerned" about Queen

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Balmoral, Scotland with her immediate family travelling to be with her amid concerns about her health.

In a brief statement on Thursday night (NZ time), Buckingham Palace said the doctors of the 96-year-old monarch are "concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision".

Her Majesty had earlier been advised by her doctors to rest after "a full day" appointing Liz Truss as the new British Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle, but following further evaluation the following morning, medical supervision was recommended.

The statement said the Queen "remains comfortable and at Balmoral" following the cancellation of her scheduled meeting with the Privy Council.

According to reports in the UK, members of the Royal Family have been informed of the Queen's condition, with several of them rushing to be with her.

Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Photo / RHS, Luke MacGregor

Heir to the throne Prince Charles, and Camilla are staying nearby at Birkhall, according to Buckingham Palace, while Prince William is also now flying to the estate.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, will also be travelling to Balmoral, their spokesman has confirmed.

The pair are in the UK, with the Duke due to speak at the WellChild Awards in London, before returning to their children in the US.

The BBC had earlier cleared its viewing schedule, with interruptions to its regular viewing to break the news of the Palace announcement.

Frail, hunched over

The Queen is the longest-reigning British monarch and the second-longest reigning monarch in history after taking the crown in 1952.

Earlier this week, Her Majesty - looking frail and hunched over - was photographed when she formally appointed Truss.

Truss and outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson made the trip to Aberdeenshire for the key audiences this week.

Concerns were raised over what seemed to be a bruise on the back of the Queen's right hand, while she was also using a walking stick indoors, during her meeting with Truss.

The handover of power has historically taken place at Buckingham Palace, however, it was moved to Scotland in light of the Queen's mobility issues. It's the first time in her reign the location of the meeting has been changed.

The historic occasion marked the first time the Queen has been seen since she passed through Aberdeen Airport on her way to Balmoral in late July.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



Early on Friday morning (NZ time) Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said on Twitter.

The UK's Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, interrupted a speech to tell MPs about the Queen's health.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

Truss also left the chamber as news broke, British political journalists reported.

In a tweet, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Meanwhile, political leaders from across the world have shared messages of support.

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health," said Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."

In a social media post, Wales' Mark Drakeford also shared his concern.

"Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

Former British PM David Cameron tweeted his "deep concern".

"I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time," Cameron said.

My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.



Palace officials have been forced to make decisions about the Queen's travel on a day-to-day basis in recent months.

Reports claim Prince Charles has been making "regular, daily" visits to his mother, which is seen as unusual.

The heir to the throne does not usually make unplanned visits to the Queen - they are most often arranged by palace officials.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been staying with the Queen at Balmoral, which is where she spends most of her summers.

Her Majesty has pulled out from a number of planned events in recent times and had been resting for more than three months on medical advice.

Last year, she spent a night in hospital for "preliminary investigations" and did not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. In April this year, she skipped the Maundy Thursday and Easter Mattins church services at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

- Additional reporting AP