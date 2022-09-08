Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving new PM Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland. Photo / AP

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Balmoral, Scotland with her immediate family travelling to be with her amid concerns about her health.

In a brief statement on Thursday night (NZ time), Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch "remains comfortable and at Balmoral" following the cancellation of her scheduled meeting with the Privy Council.

Her Majesty had earlier been advised by her doctors to rest after "a full day" appointing Liz Truss as the new British Prime Minister at Balmoral in Scotland.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said.

According to emerging reports in the UK, members of the Royal Family have been informed of the Queen's condition.

Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Photo / RHS, Luke MacGregor

Prince Charles and Camilla are said to have travelled to Balmoral to be with her. They are staying nearby at Birkhall, according to Buckingham Palace.

Prince William is also now travelling to the estate.

BBC is also reporting that senior members of the Royal Family, including the heir to the throne Prince Charles, are travelling to Balmoral.

The broadcaster has also reportedly cleared its viewing schedule, with interruptions to its regular viewing to break the news of the Palace announcement.

The Queen is the longest-reigning British monarch and the second-longest reigning monarch in history after taking the crown in 1952.

Here is how BBC One interrupted programming to report on The Queen’s health pic.twitter.com/WkwlvmNWwL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

The announcement comes a day after the monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

Prime Minister Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said on Twitter.

The Telegraph is reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are yet to indicate how the Queen's condition will affect their plans.

The pair are currently in the UK, with the Duke due to speak at the WellChild Awards in London overnight, before returning to the US.

The UK's Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, interrupted a speech to tell MPs about the Queen's health.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

Prime Minister Truss also left the chamber as news broke, British political journalists reported.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In a tweet, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

Meanwhile, political leaders from across the world have shared messages of support.

"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health," said Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time."

In a social media post, Wales' Mark Drakeford also shared his concern.

"Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.



May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022

Fears for the Queen's health were after she met with the UK's new Prime Minister.

Earlier this week, at Her Majesty's Balmoral estate in Scotland, Truss shook hands with the monarch who appeared to look frail and hunched over.

She was photographed on Wednesday (NZ time) when she formally appointed Truss.

Concerns were raised over what seemed to be a bruise on the back of her right hand, while she was also using a walking stick indoors.

The handover of power has historically taken place at Buckingham Palace, however, it was moved to Scotland in light of the Queen's current mobility issues. It's the first time in her reign the location of the meeting has been changed.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Palace officials have been forced to make decisions about the Queen's travel on a day-to-day basis in recent months.

The historic occasion marked the first time the Queen has been seen since she passed through Aberdeen Airport on her way to Balmoral in late July.

The meeting comes amid reports that Prince Charles is making "regular, daily" visits to his mother, which is seen as unusual.

The heir to the throne does not usually make unplanned visits to the Queen - they are most often arranged by palace officials.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been staying with the Queen at Balmoral, which is where she spends most of her summers.

Her Majesty has pulled out from a number of planned events in recent times, and had been resting for more than three months on medical advice.

Last year, she spent a night in hospital for "preliminary investigations" and did not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. In April this year, she skipped the Maundy Thursday and Easter Mattins church services at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

- Additional reporting AP