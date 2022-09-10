The Proclamation of King Charles III. Video / AP

By RNZ

King Charles III has been proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James' Palace in London.

Six former British PM's were in attendance, including Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major, sitting beside each other in the front row.

Current UK Labour leader Keir Starmer is also at the ceremony.

Those that signed the proclamation document included William the Prince of Wales, Camilla the Queen Consort, prime minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Lord President Penny Mordaunt who is chairing the event.

"My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that her most gracious majesty, Queen Elizabeth the second has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022 at Balmoral Castle," Mordaunt says.

Mordaunt gave eight orders which would effectively ensure the news would be circulated across the kingdom.

This includes gun salutes, and an order that the proclamation be published in the London, Edinburgh and Belfast gazettes, historic publications.

King Charles III entered for the second part of the ceremony, a meeting of the privy council.

He said he was deeply aware of his great responsibility and duty.

"My mother gave an example of life long love and selfless service," King Charles III said.

In his speech Charles announced the death of his mother, Elizabeth, and said the "whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss".

"It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen. I know how deeply you and the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathises with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and as such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss. To all of us as a family.

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.

"In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."

From left, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James' Palace, London. Photo / AP

Charles became King as soon as his mother Queen Elizabeth II died. However, declarations and proclamations are still needed in the coming days to formalise his accession to the throne - and the first of these has happened at St James' Palace.

How does accession happen?

As outlined by the Privy Council UK, accession is the event of a new sovereign - in this case Charles - coming to the throne upon the death of their predecessor.

This is where the Accession Council comes in.

The council includes privy counsellors - essentially, advisers to the sovereign - as well as high commissioners, senior civil servants, the Lord Mayor of the City of London and other figures.

The meeting is customarily held at St James' Palace in London.

The Privy Council is yet to announce the official time of the council's meeting but has sent out email invitations to those summoned to attend.

What happens at St James's Palace?

The proclamation of Charles as King was held in the State Apartments of St James' Palace in London.

About 700 people were invited to attend the ceremony.

However, given the short notice the number was lower.

At Queen Elizabeth II's ceremony on February 8, 1952, there were fewer than 200 people in attendance.

The Lord President of the Privy Council, Penny Mordaunt, is also leader of the House of Commons.

The proclamation is signed by senior figures including present members of the royal family, the British Prime Minister and the archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The proclamation will then be read from the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above the Friary Court of St James' Palace, by the Garter King of Arms, currently David White.

He will be accompanied by the Earl Marshal and other officials wearing traditional heraldic clothing.

The proclamation will be accompanied by gun salutes.

Heralds will travel to Mansion House in the City of London, where the proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange.

The proclamation will also be read publicly in Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff.

In New Zealand, a proclamation of accession ceremony will be held in Parliament Grounds at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Following the death of King George VI during the early hours of February 6, 1952, part one of the Accession Council for Queen Elizabeth II was held at 5pm the same day.

The second part had to wait until the Queen got back from Kenya two days later.

What about the coronation of King Charles III?

It may be more than a year before Charles's coronation.

The coronation is a formal ceremony in which Charles will be physically crowned King.

Traditionally coronations are held at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was on June 2, 1953, 16 months after her father's death.