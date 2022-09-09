The moment Huw Edwards BBC One anchor announced the death of The Queen. Video / BBC

The moment Huw Edwards BBC One anchor announced the death of The Queen. Video / BBC

The Queen's death was announced by BBC newsreader Huw Edwards at 6:30pm local time. Moments earlier, Edwards told viewers he was anticipating a statement from the Palace about what medical treatment the Queen was receiving - but then he took a pause to process the new information.

"A few moments ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II," he announced, reading the rest of the Palace statement.

"To recap on the statement: The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

Here is the moment Huw Edwards on BBC One announced the death of HM The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ar08Ox27Cr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

The last time Britain lost a reigning monarch

It was in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died at the age of 56, leaving his daughter to become Queen at the age of just 25.

The New York Times has dug up their historic front page from that event today. Queen Elizabeth reigned from that day, 70 years ago, until now.

The cover of The New York Times, February 7, 1952. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, Clarence House has today confirmed Prince Charles' new title. He will now be known as King Charles III.