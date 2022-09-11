A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II sits amidst floral tributes and notes outside the gates of Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II sits amidst floral tributes and notes outside the gates of Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed Australians will be given a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A National Day of Mourning for the late monarch has been declared for September 22, the Thursday after Albanese returns from the Queen's funeral in London.

"It will be a one-off national public holiday. That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," the Australian Prime Minister told the ABC.

"I spoke to all Premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I'm writing to them formally this morning, they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it's appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday."

On September 22 there will be a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 10, 2022

Currently no decisions have been made on a public holiday for New Zealand.