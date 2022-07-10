Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to become a father again, according to reports.
The 69-year-old is said to be expecting a daughter with his ex-gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva, 39, with whom he is alleged to have fathered two children with in recent years.
Putin will be welcoming a girl, according to the General SVR Telegram channel – an internet account said to be updated by Kremlin insiders.
It's claimed that when told of the news, Putin said, "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago."
While Putin's private life is kept top-secret, the UK Mirror reported Kabaeva gave birth to a son at a clinic in Switzerland in 2015. And she reportedly welcomed twins in Moscow in 2019.
Putin's more well-known children include academic and businesswoman Maria Vorotsova, 37 and scientist and former dancer Katerina Tikhonova, 35, who he had with ex-wife Lyudmila.
Since the start of Russia's War in Ukraine, both have been dealt sanctions from the west.
The notoriously tight-lipped Putin previously announced about his family, "I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected."
He put on notice "those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives".