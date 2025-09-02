Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Putin finds a growing embrace on the global stage in a changed world

By Paul Sonne
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. Photo / Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. Photo / Getty Images

Analysis by Paul Sonne

When Vladimir Putin attended the annual summit of Eurasia’s main political and security organisation three years ago, the Russian President seemed isolated and on the ropes.

China’s leader raised concerns about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. India’s Prime Minister pointedly declared, “Today’s era is not of war”.

Other heads of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save