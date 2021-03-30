'Proven liar': Donald Trump blasts senior Covid advisers Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx

Former US president Donald Trump has slammed two of his most prominent coronavirus advisers.
He says Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx are "two self-promoters trying to reinvent history".
Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, and in a statement released today, Trump calls him "the king of 'flip-flops'". He accuses Fauci of "moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible".
Birx managed the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and Trump says she "is a proven liar with very little credibility left".
Trump's comments come in response to a documentary that aired on CNN on Sunday (Monday NZT).
In the film, Birx says the US did not act aggressively enough to fight the spread of the coronavirus, saying that deaths "could have been mitigated or decreased substantially" after the initial wave.
Fauci told CNN it seemed like the Trump virus team was "fighting with each other rather than fighting the virus".
In his statement, Trump says "Dr Fauci would always talk negatively about [Birx] and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her."