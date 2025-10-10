Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Prince Harry rebuked by judge over new claims in Daily Mail privacy case

Victoria Ward
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Prince Harry's lawyers have been criticised by Justice Nicklin for attempting to add new allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's lawyers have been criticised by Justice Nicklin for attempting to add new allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s lawyers have been scolded by a judge for trying to add a swathe of new allegations to their legal battle against the Daily Mail’s publisher.

The Duke of Sussex is one of seven claimants, also including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, suing Associated Newspapers Limited

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save