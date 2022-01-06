Premium summer big reads: Covid 19 - death, through a nurse's eyes

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.

Today we look at the trauma and grief of Covid deaths, the evolution of Kirsten Dunst, the Suez Canal saga, menopause, and the US Capitol siege.

Inside the brutality of a pandemic

This short film allows you to experience the brutality of the pandemic from the perspective of nurses inside a Covid-19 intensive care unit.

New York Times Opinion Video producer Alexander Stockton spent several days reporting at the Valleywise Medical Center in Phoenix. Two ICU nurses wore cameras to show what it's like to care for the sickest Covid patients.

Two ICU nurses wore cameras to show what it's like to care for the sickest Covid patients a year into the pandemic. Photo / The New York Times

There's always been more to Kirsten Dunst: How the former child star came into her own

A former child star and ingenue, she has come into her own as a chronicler of despair. Will The Power of the Dog cap her career reinvention?

Of her recent performances, Kirsten Dunst explained, "I'm not afraid to share my pain." Photo / Erik Carter, The New York Times

How one of the world's biggest ships jammed the Suez Canal

When the Ever Given — one of the largest container ships ever built, more sideways skyscraper than boat — got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, it dammed up worldwide shipping and froze nearly $14.45 billion in trade a day.

For the internet, it was a bottomlessly amusing spectacle. For global shipping, it was a worst-nightmare lesson in the perils of a new breed of megafreighter operating in tight spaces.

Months later, neither the canal nor the shipping industry had addressed some of the most critical issues that led to the grounding.

When the megaship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal in March, it became an object lesson in what could go wrong when a new generation of giant ships navigates tight places. Photo / Getty Images

'Menopausal women are sold snake oil in a pink bow'

The menopause is having a moment. Once the shameful "change of life" was mentioned just in whispers, today you can't move for a celebrity describing their joint pain and brain fog. Gillian Anderson, Michelle Obama, Emma Thompson and Kim Cattrall are just a few of the celebrities who've described the havoc wreaked on them by their midlife hormones.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Jen Gunter agrees it's great menopause is no longer taboo but is sceptical about the way some celebrities and big business are now embracing the topic.

She's on a mission to bust myths about midlife and medicine.

The menopause business is now worth billions of dollars. Photo / 123RF

90 seconds of rage: Inside the US Capitol siege

They came to the Capitol from across the United States, seemingly average citizens united in a moment of breathtaking brutality. How did they wind up there?

