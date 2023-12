People watch as turbulent surf pounds the side of the pier in Manhattan Beach, California. Photo / AP

People watch as turbulent surf pounds the side of the pier in Manhattan Beach, California. Photo / AP

Bulldozers built giant sand berms on Friday to protect beachfront homes in one of California’s coastal cities hit hard this week by extraordinary waves generated by powerful swells from Pacific storms.

Dozens of people watched the construction of the emergency barriers in the Pierpont area of the city of Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighbourhood.

“We have had water down the lane once before but never like this,” said Karris Kutivan, a 9-year resident of the scenic shoreline city about 100km northwest of Los Angeles.

“What it has taught me is I want to live by the beach, not on the beach,” Kutivan said.

Eight people were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries after the Pierpont incident, according to Ventura County authorities, who closed beaches, piers and harbours through December 31.

Water from high waves flood the streets of Ventura, California. Photo / AP

Similar waves overran beaches elsewhere on Thursday on the California coast, flooding parking lots, streets and triggering evacuation warnings for low-lying areas.

The ocean was less violent on Friday but the National Weather Service warned that another round of extremely dangerous surf conditions would return Saturday.

This isn't CGI, this is California 🤯pic.twitter.com/J88oziQQCI — Min Choi (@minchoi) December 29, 2023

NEW: California is getting wrecked by massive waves up to 25 feet, damaging homes, vehicles and beaches.



Massive tides destroyed trucks as well as RVs in Pismo beach.



Unfortunately, the situation is supposed to worsen going into the weekend.



“We are dealing with potentially… pic.twitter.com/fUImKRVlmZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2023

The Los Angeles-area weather office wrote that powerful cyclones over northern Pacific waters were sending 12- to 17-foot (3.6- to 5-metre) swells, creating “tremendous wave energy across coastal waters.”

At some points along California, breaking waves were predicted to reach 25 feet (7.6 metres). Astronomical high tides were adding to a significant risk of more coastal flooding, forecasters said.

“Overall, this is expected to be an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event that has not occurred in many years,” the weather service wrote.

Powerful waves crashed over seawalls along the California coast on Thursday, injuring several people who were swept up in the water while watching the waves.⁣ pic.twitter.com/PbPB7HEf0f — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 29, 2023

“Take caution and heed the direction of local authorities and lifeguards. Never ever turn your back to the water as damaging and life-threatening sneaker waves are likely to occur.”

Workers set up sandbags in front of a beachfront property in anticipation of high surf hitting the shore on Friday. Photo / AP

In Hawaii, which also was slammed by the huge swells this week, the weather service downgraded a high surf warning to an advisory on Friday. Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet (5.5 to 6.7 metres) along some north-facing shores and strong currents will make swimming dangerous, the weather service said.