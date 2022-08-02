Police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old Craigmore boy Makai. Photo / GoFundMe

A father's heartbreak over his son's death has been revealed as police investigate whether it was a possible case of criminal neglect.

Makai, 7, died on February 10 after being taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital in northern Adelaide and later to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up by his relatives claimed the Craigmore boy complained of stomach pains in the days leading up to his death.

His father shared his grief over his son's death in a now-deleted Facebook post.

"From the bottom of my heart, I would like to show my appreciation to all that have helped and supported me throughout this tragic event,'' he posted on the day of Makai's funeral in the new Kaurna Repatriation area at Smithfield Memorial Park in March.

"Words can't really express how much [I] feel and what I really want to say to you all.''

Makai was the first person to be buried at the park, a situation his father called a "historic moment" that would be "the saddest for me".

Detective Superintendent Des Bray said Makai died from a 'serious, recognised health issue'. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Task Force Prime, which was set up in South Australia after the death of a 6-year-old girl named only as Charlie, is now investigating whether Makai's death was criminal neglect.

The care of his five siblings, aged between 7 and 16, is also being investigated.

Makai's father had been looking after him and his five siblings since November 2020.

South Australia Police Detective Superintendent Des Bray said on Monday the investigation began after child protection authorities gave information to police.

"The cause of death in itself wasn't enough to raise concern because it was a serious, recognised health issue," Bray said.

"Soon after, investigators began reviewing volumes of material and obtained an opinion from a paediatric expert.

"They formed the view that sufficient grounds existed to commence a criminal investigation of criminal negligence causing death."

Charlie was found unresponsive in her family home in the Adelaide suburb of Munno Para on July 15 and died in Lyell McEwin Hospital of suspected malnutrition.

Charlie witnessed her father, John, stab her mother, Crystal Nowland, 46, in a drug-fuelled rage in their northern suburbs home.

After the 6-year-old's death, the state government ordered a review of the interactions between the family and government agencies.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the deaths of two children were 'desperately heartbreaking'. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Premier Peter Malinauskas on Monday announced a new "wholly independent-led review" to investigate both cases.

"The death of any child is something that breaks all of our hearts, particularly parents across the state," he said.

"One was shocking, two is desperately heartbreaking.

"Two innocent children losing their lives potentially because of criminal neglect is beyond sad. But we know about it and we have to respond."

Former SA Police commissioner Mal Hyde was appointed to lead the review.