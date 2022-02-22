Porsche driver Richard Pusey appeared in Sunshine Magistrates Court via phone. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Notorious Porsche driver Richard Pusey has made a surprise announcement in court, telling the Sunshine Magistrates Court that their pronouns are now they/them.

Pusey, 44, is back in court after allegedly posting an image of a dead police officer to the website of a Melbourne Porsche dealership.

The former mortgage broker was jailed for filming four dying police officers after a crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway in 2020, and has now been charged with two counts of using a telecommunications device to menace and two counts of committing indictable offences on bail.



One of the charges alleges Pusey posted a Google review to the Porsche dealership's website that included an image of an officer killed in the horrific crash.

Pusey's matter will return to court later next month. Photo / Supplied

Pusey was arrested this month and has been remanded in custody ever since.

Pusey dialled in by phone to Sunshine Magistrates Court on Tuesday and revealed the gender move to magistrate Cynthia Lynch.

"Is Mr Pusey on the line?" she asked the court.

"My pronouns are they/them," Pusey replied.

The accused then asked why they kept getting brought before the courts, citing comments made by the Victoria Police secretary Wayne Gatt.

"Wayne Gatt made a statement saying justice for people like Richard Pusey isn't done in courts," Pusey said.

"So where is it done?

"I'm a bit miffed about why I keep being brought into a courthouse."

Lynch said: "You're here for a mention. I can't assist you with third party comments."

And when asked whether Pusey wanted to contest the media applications in the matter, they said: "Nah, that's fine, just make sure I get front page".

Police allege Pusey made the post to the Porsche dealership just a few days after a state memorial service was held at Marvel Stadium to remember the lives of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Josh Prestney and Glen Humphris.

Pusey was sentenced to 10 months jail last year after pleading guilty to the rare charge of outraging public decency for filming the aftermath of the crash.

Pusey made no application for bail and the matter will return to court on March 23.