Pope Francis is being treated for a “polymicrobial infection” in his respiratory tract, a condition doctors call a “complex clinical situation” requiring hospitalisation.

He experienced a prolonged asthmatic crisis and received blood transfusions due to thrombocytopenia and anaemia.

Francis was admitted with bronchitis on February 14, which developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Pope Francis’ condition “continues to be critical”, the Vatican says, saying the 88-year-old was alert but had a respiratory attack that required “high-flow oxygen”, and also blood transfusions.

“The Holy Father’s condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger,” the Vatican said in its regular early evening update, local time.

“This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen,” it said.