Clare Nowland was Tasered by police at an aged care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

Clare Nowland was Tasered by police at an aged care home in Cooma. Photo / Supplied

Police have shared shocking detail of how a 95-year-old woman was Tasered by police at an aged care home.

Clare Nowland was found holding a serrated steak knife at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, with police called to the residence to help disarm her.

Police allege she was still armed with the knife when they arrived at the aged care facility.

After officers failed to get her to drop the knife, Ms Nowland was struck by a Taser, causing her to fall and hit her head. She is now fighting for life in hospital.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter stressed the investigation is being taken very seriously, but declined on multiple occasions to answer one question relating to a senior officer who discharged the taser.

“I am not the investigator, I’m not in the position to talk about whether this officer will or will not face criminal charges,” he said.

Towards the end of the press conference, Mr Cotter was asked: “What are the potential charges the officer could face?”

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter says the homicide squad is investigating the incident. Photo / ABC

“I’m not going to answer that,” he responded.

Mr Cotter then thanked the journalist for raising the question, but cautioned her against continuing to ask.

“I know where you’re going with it, but in absolute fairness to everyone involved here, I’m not going to talk about this specific officer and any criminal charges,” he said.

“Let me just soften that one for you. But, please, don’t ask it again. I think I’m clear on it.”

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters the homicide squad is investigating the incident.

“What I can say is that this is a very alive and serious investigation of which the homicide squad is investigating,” he said on Friday.

He described bodycam footage of the incident as “confronting” but said it was not in the public interest to share that video.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Ms Nowland before she started to approach police at a slow pace with the knife in hand.

It was then that the senior officer allegedly discharged his taser, causing the 95-year-old to fall to the ground and struck her head.

“She was in a room she did have a knife in her hand and it is fair to say that she was armed with that knife,” Mr Cotter told reporters.

A critical incident team is now investigating the incident and it will be subject to an independent review.

The officer’s duty status is also under review.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in a statement on Friday the matter was being treated with the “utmost seriousness”.

“My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. I understand and share the community concerns and assure you that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” she said.

The aged care centre is operated by Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

“Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time,” a council spokesman said.

“No further comment is available at the current time due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the privacy of those involved.”

Yallambee Lodge has been operating since 1995 and contains 38 permanent beds and two respite beds.

“The hostel includes beautiful gardens and open shared spaces for activities and socialising,” the council website says about the facility.