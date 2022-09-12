William Tryell's suspected abduction sparked one of the largest manhunts in Australia's history. Photo / NSW Police

NSW Police are still committed to uncovering what happened to William Tyrrell after the young boy vanished in the state's mid-north coast eight years ago.

The 3-year-old was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit while playing at his foster grandmother's Kendall home on September 12, 2014.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty released a statement on the investigation on Monday – the anniversary of his disappearance.

He said their investigations are ongoing and they are continuing to prepare a brief for the Coroner.

"Every effort is – and should be – channelled toward finding William Tyrrell," he said.

"The Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann is continuing to prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner for the purpose of determining what happened to William eight years ago today [Friday 12 September 2014].

"Our investigation is very much active and ongoing, and while I won't go into specifics, I can assure the community that various activities, including those under Coronial Orders, are being undertaken every day.

"We are working with a large volume of information, and it is necessary to methodically explore and exhaust every line of inquiry; and that is a protracted process.

"This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it's worth it."

William Tyrrell in his Spider Man suit in the last known photograph of the missing boy on his foster grandmother's veranda in Kendall. Photo / Supplied

Police renewed their search for William in November of last year after their received new evidence. They searched at three locations around Kendall where they believed the boy's remains might be.

Former NSW Detective Chief Inspector and the man who led the investigation into William's disappearance, Gary Jubelin, recently called for greater scrutiny into the investigation.

"It appears I am the only person who has had to justify their actions. Perhaps it is time for a public inquiry into the handling of the investigation, from the moment William disappeared, including how certain information has been leaked to the media," he said.

Jubelin was convicted in 2019 of illegally recording conversations with a one-time person of interest in the case.

The Where's William? campaign urged the public to light a candle on Monday to mark the eight years since his disappearance.

"Please light a candle for precious William as we mark eight tragic years since he was abducted from the happy life he knew, vanishing without a trace while playing innocently in the garden of his Nana's home," they said in a statement.

"While [Monday] will mark eight years of deep sadness for William's loved ones, it will also mark eight years of never giving up hope that the next phone call will bring the news they have longed for - that William has been found. William, we will never give up!"

The $1m reward for information that leads to the recovery of William and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains in place.

Information can be provided in confidence to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.