Police investigate about 100 suicides linked to Canadian man

New York Times
By Vjosa Isai
Ashtyn Prosser, right, died by suicide one month before his 20th birthday. Photo / Tara Walton, The New York Times

WARNING: This article is about suicide and mental health issues and may be distressing for some readers.

The Canadian police charged Kenneth Law with aiding 14 suicides, including that of Ashtyn Prosser, and 88 other

