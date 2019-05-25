Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Police hunt suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon

Quick Read

Soldiers of French antiterrorist plan 'Vigipirate Mission' secure the access near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. Photo / AP

Other

French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance.

They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as "dangerous."

He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

France's counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect's motives.

- AP