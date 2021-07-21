Police hunt rapist who attacked 15-year-old girl at a UK beach with thousands oblivious

Police are hunting a man who raped a 15-year-old girl in the sea in front of thousands of unsuspecting bathers over the weekend. Photo / Getty

Police are hunting a man who raped a 15-year-old on a beach packed with thousands of sunbathers in the UK on the weekend.

The victim, who was at a popular beach in Bournemouth, was approached by her attacker when a ball friends were playing with in the sea landed close to him.

He returned the ball to the group of friends but began talking to the school girl before pulling her into deeper water close to the pier.

The man then raped the 15-year-old under the cover of the water despite there being thousands of people present.

The incident happened at 3.30pm on Sunday local time, the hottest day of the year for the city.

The girl reported the attack to police who are now appealing for anyone to come forward who took photos or videos around the vicinity and time the attack happened.

According to police, the attacker told his victim he was 17 and had travelled from Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "A full investigation is under way into this incident and we are continuing to support the victim while we carry out inquiries.

"I know that the beach was very busy on the day of the incident so I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

"Also, I would urge anyone who was on the beach in the vicinity of the Oceanarium to check any photographs or video footage taken to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who recognises the boy from the description given or may have seen him on the beach on Sunday.

"This incident will understandably cause concern for the wider community and we would like to remind the public that officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area and can be approached with any concerns."