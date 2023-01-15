Plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal. Photo / AP

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal. Photo / AP

A plane carrying 72 people has crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal, an airport official said.

A Yeti Airlines spokesperson said, “16 bodies have been recovered so far.”

An emergency meeting of the cabinet has been called after news of the crash surfaced.

Video image reportedly of plane crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. Photo / via Twitter

Reuters confirmed the aircraft was a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines. It was flying from Kathmandu.

“We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces.”

There were 72 people on the, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

“We don’t know their nationalities,” he said. “We are trying to ascertain it.”

Images and video posted on social media show thick smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and local residents gather at the wreckage of the aircraft.

BREAKING: Yeti Airlines plane carrying more than 70 people crashes in Pokhara, Nepal. *— PBN NEWS!* pic.twitter.com/BvGwJ78bTN — Alan Silver Breaking News. (@BreakingAlan) January 15, 2023

Video of what seems to be moments before the crash of Yeti Airlines🇳🇵 ATR72 carrying 72 passengers near Pokhara Airport#aerowanderer #aviation #avgeek #nepal #yetiairlines pic.twitter.com/hk12Edlvpf — Aerowanderer (@aerowanderer) January 15, 2023

- More to come