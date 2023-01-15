Plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

A plane carrying 72 people has crashed in Pokhara in western Nepal, an airport official said.
A Yeti Airlines spokesperson said, “16 bodies have been recovered so far.”
An emergency meeting of the cabinet has been called after news of the crash surfaced.
Reuters confirmed the aircraft was a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines. It was flying from Kathmandu.
“We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces.”
There were 72 people on the, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
“We don’t know their nationalities,” he said. “We are trying to ascertain it.”
Images and video posted on social media show thick smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and local residents gather at the wreckage of the aircraft.
- More to come