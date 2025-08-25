Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pig lung transplanted into human for first time

By Sarah Knapton
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Chinese scientists say the pig lung survived for nine days in a man’s body without significant rejection or infection. Photo / Nature Medicine

Chinese scientists say the pig lung survived for nine days in a man’s body without significant rejection or infection. Photo / Nature Medicine

A pig lung has been transplanted into a human for the first time in an experiment that opens the door for organs on demand.

Chinese scientists reported that they had successfully inserted a genetically engineered pig lung into a brain-dead 39-year-old male, who had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

In previous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save