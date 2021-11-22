Perth tradie dead after heavy door falls on his head

WorkSafe WA told the ABC on Monday it had launched an investigation into the tradie's death and was in discussions with the employer. Photo / File, Getty Images

Friends and colleagues have gathered to remember a young Perth tradie at the worksite where he was struck and killed by a falling door.

Paramedics were unable to save Nathaniel Good, 19, on Monday morning after a heavy door fell and struck him in the head at a Reinforcement Parade construction site in North Coogee.

Police were called to the scene at about 10am when the metal and timber entry ramp to a demountable sales office – which reportedly doubled as a door – fell and fatally struck Good.

Tools were downed after the incident.

Another employee was also reported to have undergone a medical check.

Friends of Good gathered in the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on Monday night before driving in convoy to the worksite to pay tribute.

Meanwhile, WorkSafe WA told the ABC it had launched an investigation and was in discussions with the employer.

"It appears as if he's interacted with an object that's fallen," WorkSafe WA investigations director Joseph Lee said.

"It's an industry which contains lots of hazards. It has inherent dangers in it and this is a strong reminder to the industry to make sure that it identifies all of the hazards and has appropriate controls in place to ensure this doesn't happen to another family."