People 'unaccounted for' after huge fire in Bass Hill, Sydney

Fears over fire in Bass Hill, Sydney. Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

Several people are said to be missing after a huge fire ripped through an apartment complex in Sydney's west causing the roof to collapse.

The fire took hold at a block of units in Bass Hill just after noon.

More than 20 fire firefighters are on the Kawana St complex, a few kilometres west of Bankstown. It is thought to be mainly for mature residents. Channel 7 has reported that around 30 mostly elderly residents have been removed by emergency services from the flats.

Pictures from the scene show that the roof of the apartment building has collapsed and much of the interior is now charred ruins.