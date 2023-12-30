Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Past Lives is an awards-season hit, and they made it soar

New York Times
By Kyle Buchanan
11 mins to read
“I knew people would make it, like, ‘me vs. Teo,’ but that’s not what the film is about,” Magaro said. Photo / Ryan Pfluger, The New York Times

“I knew people would make it, like, ‘me vs. Teo,’ but that’s not what the film is about,” Magaro said. Photo / Ryan Pfluger, The New York Times

Teo Yoo and John Magaro play a woman’s former and current loves, and were kept apart until they met onscreen. But don’t call their characters rivals. It’s more cosmic than that.

It’s fitting, maybe, that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.