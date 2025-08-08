A man reportedly received lacerations to his legs and back when a water slide on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship broke. Photo / jimmuldoon

A passenger was “sliced open” after a water slide broke on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship.

The male passenger reportedly received lacerations to his leg and back when a section of the Frightening Bolt slide cracked on Thursday, creating a jagged edge.

Footage shows water gushing through the gaping hole in the slide as terrified passengers demand that the crew shut it down.

The passenger did not fall through the hole but received severe cuts as he sped over the broken edge. He received medical attention on board and is reportedly in a stable condition.

The 46ft (14.02m) high slide, in the ship’s Thrill Island area, has the biggest drop at sea and includes a trapdoor launch and a 360-degree loop.