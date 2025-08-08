“The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation.”
The 1200ft-long (365.76m) Icon of the Seas and its sister ship Star of the Seas are the world’s biggest cruise ships. Each can accommodate 7600 passengers.
The incident comes two weeks after an Icon of the Seas crew member stabbed a colleague and jumped overboard to his death.
The South African man, 35, allegedly stabbed a woman, 28, multiple times on board the ship off the coast of San Salvador Island. He then jumped off the ship and was found dead by its onboard medical staff. The woman survived the attack.