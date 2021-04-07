Website of the Year

Particle research finding could break the laws of physics

11 minutes to read
The Muon g-2 particle storage ring in the MC-1 Building at Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois. Photo / Fermilab/US Department of Energy via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Dennis Overbye

Evidence is mounting that a tiny subatomic particle seems to be disobeying the known laws of physics, scientists have announced, a finding that would open a vast and tantalising hole in our understanding of the

